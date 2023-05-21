Direct Dubai-India flights connecting +22 cities

ALBAWABA – Dubai announced the launch of a new direct flight route with a new destination in India, bringing the total number of direct Dubai-India flights to 22, according to the Arabian Business website on Sunday.

Full list of destinations of direct Dubai-India flights:

Ahmedabad

Amritsar

Bengaluru

Bhubaneshwar

Chandigarh

Chennai

Delhi

Goa

Hyderabad

Indore

Jaipur

Kannur

Kochi

Kolkata

Kozhikode

Lucknow

Madurai

Mangalore

Mumbai

Pune

Thiruvananthapuram

Tiruchirappalli

Ties between the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and India are strong on various fronts, including diplomatic, cultural, economic, and tourism.

The relationship between the two countries was further strengthened by the signing of a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA).

UAE-India non-oil trade reached $45.5 billion in the first 11 months, according to government statistics.

The figure represents a 6.9 percent increase from the previous 12 months, despite the downturn in global trade in second half of 2022.

According to data compiled by aviation industry website Simple Flying, published by Arabian Business, there are 16,717 non-stop flights scheduled between the UAE and India this summer.

There are more than 77 daily departures from and to UAE and India.

Emirates flies to Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Kochi, Kolkata, Mumbai, and Trivandrum. While IndiGo flies to Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Kochi, Kozhikode, Lucknow, Mangalore, Mumbai, and Trichy.

Meanwhile, Air India Express flies to Amritsar, Goa, Indore, Jaipur, Kannur, Kochi, Kozhikode, Lucknow, Mangalore, Trivandrum, and Trichy.

SpiceJet flies to Ahmedabad, Amritsar, Delhi, Jaipur, Kochi, Kozhikode, Madurai, Mumbai, and Pune.

Air India flies to Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Kochi, and Mumbai.

Flydubai flies to Ahmedabad, Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Kochi, Kolkata, Kozhikode, Lucknow, Mumbai.

Go First flies to Kannur and Vistara flies to Mumbai.