dnata Adopts New Catering Industry Safety Guidelines

dnata, one of the world’s leading air services providers, has underscored its commitment to consistently delivering the highest standards of health and safety across its global catering operations.

The company has adopted the new industry guidelines of the International Flight Services Association (IFSA) and the Airline Catering Association (ACA). The guidelines support the airline and airline catering industries worldwide as they take actions in response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Robin Padgett, Divisional Senior Vice President, dnata catering, said: "Our industry is inherently safe, widely regulated and regularly audited by the industry and our partners."

"The combined ACA/IFSA guidelines provide another layer of guidance, providing an industry-wide reference point to complement the strict Covid-19 procedures and processes implemented by us at the global and local level."

"Importantly, passengers can remain confident that our products and services are provided with the utmost attention to health and safety."

Launched in early February, the ACA/IFSA guidance provides a sensible approach to implementation, highlighting ways in which individual locations and processes can best be re-engineered to meet the updated health and safety standards. Although Covid-19 is not a foodborne illness, it also provides direction for risk assessment and mitigation. The guidance was developed by representatives of caterers, airlines, suppliers and industry consultants, ensuring an approach that fits the whole industry.

The guidelines complement dnata’s own stringent Covid-19 safety measures that the company implemented at the beginning of the pandemic. These include widespread temperature testing, distancing within the facilities, restricted unit access and increased supplier audit.

While the negative impact of Covid-19 has been significant, dnata expects the pandemic to drive long-term, positive industry innovation, with airlines reinventing their service offering and product mix, with the adoption of innovative pre-order and delivery services and the continued growth of onboard retail.

Dnata provides reliable and safe air services to over 300 airlines around the world. The company’s catering division has a dedicated team of employees delivering high-quality catering, inflight retail and food & beverage solutions from 65 facilities in 12 countries.