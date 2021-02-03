dnata, Beta Trans Partner on Cargo at Milan Airport

Airport Handling, dnata’s joint venture in Italy, and Beta Trans have inked a strategic partnership to provide a full range of cargo services to customers at Milan Malpensa Airport (MXP).

The two companies’ joint offering includes high quality and safe ramp and cargo handling, warehousing and road feeder services.

The partnership will see Airport Handling and Beta Trans integrate operational processes and functions, offering customers a one-stop shop of ground handling and cargo services at MXP. The enhanced cooperation will enable the companies to further optimise their operations and service offering, and deliver world-class efficiency throughout the handling process.

In addition to the highly-trained teams’ combined expertise and experience, customers can also take advantage of advanced infrastructure, equipment and cutting-edge technologies. The two companies’ investments in recent years include a 13,000-sq-m ultramodern warehouse, a 420-sq-m dedicated, CEIV certified pharma facility, and hundreds of state-of-the-art, eco-efficient ground support equipment such as new cool dollies that ensure seamless delivery of temperature-sensitive goods between the cargo warehouse and aircraft.

Alberto Morosi, CEO of Airport Handling, said: “We are delighted to partner with another leading, reputable industry player to jointly offer an advanced one-stop shop solution to our customers. Our world-class ground handling offering including our state-of-the-art GSE fleet and Beta Trans’ ultramodern facilities will ensure that we consistently provide excellent services.”

Giorgio Bianculli, CEO of Beta Trans said, said: “This partnership enables both companies to complete their offering and enhance cooperation with customers by providing them with a single point of contact. Airline tenders often have international relevance, therefore this project also allows us to grow and refine our commercial offer.”

Airport Handling is the leading air services provider at both Milan airports, Malpensa (MXP) and Linate (LIN). A trusted partner of over 55 airlines, the company’s dedicated teams handled more than 28 million passengers and 110,000 flights annually before the pandemic.

The majority stakeholder of Airport Handling is dnata, a global player in the combined air services industry, that serves more than 300 airlines at 126 airports in 19 countries.

Founded in 1957, Beta Trans is a leading cargo services provider. Working with over 100 airlines and freight forwarders, the company handles over 300,000 tons of cargo annually in its facilities that cover a total area of over 100,000 sq m in Milan.