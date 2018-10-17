Domestic Workers to Undergo Compulsory Medical Test After Every Overseas Trip

This will be made applicable to domestic workers of some countries. (Shutterstock)

The General Department for Residence Affairs at the Ministry of Interior has called on employers of domestic workers to refer their employees for medical examination after they return from vacation for fear they may be carriers of contagious diseases such as hepatitis, AIDS and TB, reports Al-Anba daily.

However, the daily said this will be made applicable to domestic workers of some countries. Source pointed out the countries which will require medical examination upon return from holidays include Ethiopia, Angola, Gambia, Guinea, Central Africa, Uganda, South Africa, Guinea Bissau, Senegal, Eritrea, Djibouti, Kenya, Somalia, Sudan, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Mali, Cameroon, Benin, Zambia, Malawi, the Philippines, Burkina Faso, Zimbabwe, Namibia, Congo, Bangladesh, Côte d’Ivoire, Nigeria, Niger, Thailand, Sierra Leone, Tanzania, Nepal, Chad, Sri Lanka, Myanmar, India, Togo, Ghana and Madagascar.

