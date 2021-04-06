  1. Home
  3. The Dubai 2040 Urban Plan: Promising Opportunities for a Green Future

Riham Darwish

Published April 6th, 2021 - 03:00 GMT
Dubai urban plan
The Dubai Urban Master 2040 plan is meant to boost the emirate's capacity to maintain its status as a regional hub for business and tourism. (Shutterstock: Ink Drop)

The Emirate of Dubai has recently announced its 2040 development plan, which is meant to boost its status as a regional and international hub for business, tourism, and investments.

The plan has detailed a number of projects and opportunities that are all meant to help it draw more residents during the next 20 years.

The ambitious plan that was announced in statements by Dubai ruler Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum last month aims to drive more expats into the country, as it draws more investments and business opportunities.

Dubai's urban plan which has been termed "Dubai's Urban Master Plan" has anticipated the emirate's population to grow by 76% by 2040, to reach around 6 million, as opposed to the current 3.3 million.

Mainly, the plan will target expanding the tourist sector by increasing new areas allocated for hotels and touristic attractions by 134%, in addition to turning about 60% of the emirate into natural reserves. Dubai will also add more green and recreational spaces, which is expected to double the number of the city's public parks in the coming years.

Moreover, the city is planning to increase the length of public beaches by 400%.

Finally, the plan has also dedicated lots of land areas that are meant to increase the quality of life for individuals and families who choose to call Dubai home, including a 25% increase in areas for educational and health facilities, in addition to about 168 square kilometers for commercial establishments.

What other aspects do you think the plan needs to incorporate to become the ideal Middle Eastern destination for either tourism and/or work.

