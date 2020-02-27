Dubai Adds New World Record with World’s First 3D-Printed Commercial Building

The Dubai Future Foundation (DFF) has been officially recognised as a new Guinness World Records title holder for building the world’s first 3D-printed commercial building, adding to the over 400 world records the UAE currently holds.



The DFF’s Office of the Future was awarded the prestigious Guinness World Records certificate for building the "First 3D-Printed Commercial Building" in the world at a ceremony held at Emirates Towers, Dubai, attended by Khalfan Belhoul, CEO of DFF, and Talal Omar, director – Mena at Guinness World Records, along with foundation’s management and employees.

Created with just one printer, which measured 20 feet in height, 120 feet in length and 40 feet in width, the construction of the Office of the Future used 50 percent less manpower than conventional buildings of comparable size and produced 60 percent less construction waste. Overall, it took 17 days to print, two days to install and three months to build, including the landscape and interior design.



Today, the office is home to DFF’s Dubai Future Academy, a knowledge hub that seeks to prepare generations of leaders with the skills and tools to understand and adopt emerging technology, as well as address future challenges.

Commenting on the award, Belhoul said: The Office of the Future’s success in achieving this global recognition embodies the vision of the UAE leadership and their innovative spirit in realising the importance of adopting emerging technology such as 3D printing and using it in the development of vital sectors and the creation of new economic opportunities, further positioning Dubai and the UAE as a hub for innovation and a testbed for emerging technologies."

Omar said: "The country and its leaders are true pioneers that revolutionise industries such as construction. As the global authority on breaking records, we have constantly seen fascinating ways that the world is changing, and today is another example of that."



The building benefited from the hard work of many dedicated partners. The original design was drafted by Gensler Architects, then adapted and improved by Killa Design, designers of the Museum of the Future currently nearing completion in Dubai.



Structural engineering was provided by Thornton Tomasetti, eConstruct and Freyssinet. The interior design was developed and built by Projex, the furnishing and office layout was provided by Bene GmbH and the building’s striking landscape was designed by Cracknell.



Advanced materials were provided by BASF, Gulf Precast, NPPF and Golden Elements and its internal systems were designed and provided by Syska Hennessy, China State Construction, Siemens, IT Serve and Huawei.