Dubai Among World's Top 5 Most Popular Instagrammable Cities

Dubai is among the world's top five most popular Instagrammable holiday destinations and experiences for the summer of 2019, according to online travel marketplace Wego.







London won hands-down by a huge margin, with over 118 million hashtags, beating Paris with a margin of 17 million. The Paris hashtag was posted on Instagram 101 million times, followed by Nice at 87 million, New York at 83 million, and Dubai coming in fifth with over 79 million hashtags.

Instagrammability is a crucial factor for millennials choosing where to go on holiday, with more than 41 per cent of people under the age of 33 prioritising 'Insta-picture-worthiness' when choosing their holidays. Other top hashtags include Istanbul, Jakarta, Los Angeles, Barcelona, Moscow, and Tokyo.

"Instagram is now one of the most important influencers, not only for the destinations themselves but for specific kinds of activities from adventures to wellness retreats, nature, wildlife, cityscapes, culinary experiences, art and much more. Research shows that millennials spend more on travel, life is all about experiences," said Mamoun Hmedan, managing director for Mena and India at Wego.

Trends for 2019 showed that around there were 20 popular places where millennials go to capture unusual landscapes, cultural authenticity and culinary delights. Dubai is the most Instaworthy place on the planet for food where 26 per cent of all Dubai hashtags include the 'food' hashtag.

By Waheed Abbas