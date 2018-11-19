Dubai Builds on Its Smart City Infrastructure With $161 Million Smart Traffic Systems Project

Dubai Builds on Its Smart City Infrastructure. (Shutterstock)

Follow > Disable alert for Traffic Control Centre Disable alert for Dubai Disable alert for Al Tayer Follow >

Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has given approval for a Dh590-million ($161 million) project that entails the upgradation and expansion of the smart traffic systems in Dubai.

The move comes following the directives of HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to broaden the scope of smart traffic systems in support of efforts to rank Dubai as the smartest city worldwide, and implement smart technologies and programmes in order to ease the mobility in Dubai, said a statement from RTA.

The RTA endorsed the project at a session chaired by Mattar Al Tayer, the director-general and chairman of the board of executive directors at RTA.

"This project is one of the key deliverables of RTA’s Innovation Lab (Masar 2030) endorsed by Sheikh Mohammed. It encompasses the design and construction of an integrated infrastructure for Dubai smart traffic systems and the construction of a new Traffic Control Centre at Al Barsha," noted Al Tayer.

Read More

Egypt to Welcome Its First Smart City in Al-Giza

Smart City Projects to Resolve Urban Areas' Issues

"It envisages lifting the smart system coverage of Dubai roads network from the present 11 to 60 per cent," he added.

Al Tayer pointed out that the project will also help cut the time of detecting accidents and congestions build up and accordingly accelerate the response time.

"It will also provide instant traffic information to the public about roads network via new Variable Messaging Signs and smart apps. The Project will also step up the management of traffic movement at major events, such as Expo 2020," he added.

The Phase One of the project will expand the coverage of smart traffic systems to 60 per cent of Dubai roads network, said the statement from RTA.

The scope of work includes provision of an integrated infrastructure for smart traffic systems in Dubai and the construction of a new traffic management system.

It will facilitate the management of traffic bottlenecks and accidents, enhance the safety of road users, and ease personal mobility, it added.

Al Tayer said due to the massive nature and technical sophistication of the project, the initial stage will be split into five key bundles.

"The first covers traffic monitoring and data capturing systems such as cameras, vehicle detection devices as well as Bluetooth devices and weather sensors. The second bundle relates to information signs (dynamic messages), which involves the installation of 112 sign boards providing instant information to drivers about the road condition," he explained.

The third bundle involves constructing the infrastructure such as civil works, fiber optic lines, and electricity distribution network. The scope of these works involves the extension of lines spanning over 400 km, he stated.

The fourth bundle covers the advanced central traffic system. The system supports decision taking, ensures an automatic response, and enables the integration with devices at site as well as other traffic centres and operations systems.

Al Tayer said the fifth bundle covers the construction of a Traffic Control Center at Al Barsha South to accommodate the projected increase in the current and future smart traffic systems. The building will be located in the middle of the Emirate to keep pace with the planned expansion of the Smart Traffic Systems in Dubai.

"The new centre will constructed at the highest international standards of control centres, including devices and mega display monitors that are user-friendly control systems for operators and engineers," he added.