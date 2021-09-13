Dubai Chamber Invites Startups to 6th Cycle of Dubai Smartpreneur Competition

In line with Expo 2020, Dubai Startup Hub, an initiative of the Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry, has rolled out the sixth cycle of the Dubai Smartpreneur Competition.

Over the last five cycles of the competition, more than 2,000 smart business solutions have been submitted.

The application for the competition is open to all entrepreneurs in the UAE and abroad start-ups offering innovative solutions in the categories of Sustainability, Opportunity, and Trade.

The participants are required to submit a minimum viable product or a solution to be past the idea stage by September 30, 2021. After submissions, all entries will be evaluated, critiqued by a high-level judging panel followed by a four-day pitch Bootcamp with selected 10 to pitch live at Expo 2020.

The total prize money for the top three finalists is AED 150,000. The top 10 will have the opportunity to pitch live at Expo 2020 and showcase your startup to the world.

The deadline for submission is on the 30th of September 2021.