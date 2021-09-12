  1. Home
  2. BUSINESS
  3. UAE Launches AED24 Billion Competitiveness Program

UAE Launches AED24 Billion Competitiveness Program

Published September 12th, 2021 - 03:00 GMT
UAE Launches AED24 Billion Competitiveness Program
the initiative focuses on building the Emirati contribution to their workforce to 10% over the coming five years by placing Emiratis in the private sector. (Shutterstock)
Highlights
The new program includes grants for students and fresh graduates

The UAE has announced today an AED 24 billion program of reforms and financial incentives that aims at creating private-sector 75,000 new private sector jobs for Emiratis.

Also ReadUAE Eyes $150 Billion Investments in Asia, AfricaUAE Eyes $150 Billion Investments in Asia, Africa

The new program includes grants for students and fresh graduates, a billion Dirham graduate business development fund, a government-backed new private-sector child allowance, and unemployment benefits plus a career break and early retirement schemes for Federal government employees starting new businesses.

Managed by the Emirati Talent Competitiveness Council, the initiative focuses on building the Emirati contribution to their workforce to 10% over the coming five years by placing Emiratis in the private sector.

Also ReadUAE Eyes $150 Billion Investments in Asia, Africa UAE Introduces Green, Freelance Visas

 

Tags:UAE

© 2000 - 2021 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...