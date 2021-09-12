UAE Launches AED24 Billion Competitiveness Program

The UAE has announced today an AED 24 billion program of reforms and financial incentives that aims at creating private-sector 75,000 new private sector jobs for Emiratis.

The Emirati Talent Competitiveness Council, chaired by HH Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, aims to create 75,000 private sector jobs for Emiratis with incentives for them to join the private sector and gain the backing they need to thrive and prosper. pic.twitter.com/sltCdrj2mf — UAEGOV (@uaegov) September 12, 2021

The new program includes grants for students and fresh graduates, a billion Dirham graduate business development fund, a government-backed new private-sector child allowance, and unemployment benefits plus a career break and early retirement schemes for Federal government employees starting new businesses.

Managed by the Emirati Talent Competitiveness Council, the initiative focuses on building the Emirati contribution to their workforce to 10% over the coming five years by placing Emiratis in the private sector.