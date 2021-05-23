  1. Home
  2. BUSINESS
  3. Dubai: EV Owners to Get Free Parking, Salik Tags

Dubai: EV Owners to Get Free Parking, Salik Tags

Published May 23rd, 2021 - 12:00 GMT
Dubai: EV Owners to Get Free Parking, Salik Tags
The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) offers the incentives to encourage the use of electric vehicles in the emirate in line with its support of Dubai’s Green Mobility Strategy. (Shutterstock)

Owners of electric vehicles in Dubai can avail of multiple benefits, including free parking and Salik tags.
 

Also ReadPope Francis to Get All-Electric 'Popemobile' Amid His Climate ConcernsPope Francis to Get All-Electric 'Popemobile' Amid His Climate Concerns

The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) offers the incentives to encourage the use of electric vehicles in the emirate in line with its support of Dubai’s Green Mobility Strategy.

 

Various places in Dubai are offering free parking slots exclusively for Dubai-licensed electric vehicles till July 2022. They can be spotted using the installed green supplementary signs.

Owners of electric vehicles need not approach the RTA to use these spots; those listed as electric vehicles will be automatically exempted from parking fees.

Owners can also avail of a free Salik tag upon registration of an electric vehicle. These are available at all 13 Salik customer service centres across the UAE upon submission of the vehicle’s registration card.

However, although the tag itself is free, owners of electric vehicles are not exempt from tolls and will be charged while passing through Salik gatesز

Tags:DubaiEV

Via SyndiGate.info


Copyright © 2021 Khaleej Times. All Rights Reserved.

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...