Dubai: EV Owners to Get Free Parking, Salik Tags

Owners of electric vehicles in Dubai can avail of multiple benefits, including free parking and Salik tags.

The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) offers the incentives to encourage the use of electric vehicles in the emirate in line with its support of Dubai’s Green Mobility Strategy.

Various places in Dubai are offering free parking slots exclusively for Dubai-licensed electric vehicles till July 2022. They can be spotted using the installed green supplementary signs.

Owners of electric vehicles need not approach the RTA to use these spots; those listed as electric vehicles will be automatically exempted from parking fees.

Owners can also avail of a free Salik tag upon registration of an electric vehicle. These are available at all 13 Salik customer service centres across the UAE upon submission of the vehicle’s registration card.

However, although the tag itself is free, owners of electric vehicles are not exempt from tolls and will be charged while passing through Salik gatesز