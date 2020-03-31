Dubai Expo 2020 Postponed Until 2021; Draft Statement Reported by Reuters

A report published recently by Reuters revealed that a draft statement is being prepared to announce that organizers of Dubai Expo 2020 have decided to postpone the long-awaited business event for one year, pressured by the global outbreak of the novel coronavirus.

Expo 2020 Dubai to be postponed by one year https://t.co/6GJc4Iyjsn — Kalpesh Sampat (@KalpeshSPF) March 30, 2020

The highly anticipated event, was supposed to attract millions of visitors during the six-month-long exhibition, dedicated to showcasing the latest businesses and technologies from across the world, but is now expected to be rescheduled until 2021.

This announcement comes after several participants have asked for it to be postponed.

According to Reuters, one of the 2020 Expo spokesmen has declined to comment on the news so far.

Over the last few weeks, the UAE has reported more than 450 confirmed cases and 2 deaths of COVID-19 and has been under complete shutdown since.