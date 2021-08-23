Dubai Extends Expiry Dates of Residence Visas for Stranded Expats in These 6 Countries

Dubai's General Directorate of Residence and Foreign Affairs (GDRFA) has extended the expiry date of residence visas for nationals of India, Pakistan, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Nigeria and Uganda who are stranded abroad, Dubai-based budget carrier flydubai stated on its website.

The visas have been extended till November 10, 2021, according to the airline's website.

According to flydubai's website, this applies to Dubai-issued UAE resident visas which have expired or will expire between April 20, 2021 and November 9, 2021 inclusive.

The airline clarified that the expiry will not be extended for UAE residents with Dubai-issued visas who have stayed outside of the UAE for more than six months if they departed before October 20, 2020.

Expatriates can check the status of Dubai-issued resident visas here.