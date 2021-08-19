UAE Suspends India's IndiGo Flights till August 24

The UAE has suspended Indian carrier IndiGo from operating flights till August 24. The suspension came into effect as the airline reportedly carried passengers who had not undergone the mandatory PCR test at the departure airport.

In a statement, the Indian carrier said all flights to UAE stand cancelled for a week due to operational reasons.

Sir, please be informed flights to & fro UAE are cancelled for today due to operational requirements. Stay safe! ~Kritika — IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) August 19, 2021

“Due to operational issues, all IndiGo flights to UAE stand cancelled till August 24, 2021. We have informed all our passengers and will support them with refunds or accommodation in other flights once we resume operations," IndiGo said.

The UAE currently requires every passenger to bring a negative RT-PCR test taken in the last 48 hours with a QR code link for authenticity. In addition, passengers are also required to disclose a report of negative rapid PCR test, conducted within four hours prior to the departure time. Due to this, airlines request passengers to be at the airport at least 6 hours before their flight departure time for the UAE.

All three tests must be negative for a passenger to enter the country. This requirement had come into effect on August 5.