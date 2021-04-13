Dubai: FDIs Exceed $6.5 Billion in 2020

Dubai recorded exceptional inflows of foreign direct investment (FDI) in 2020 with 455 projects worth AED24.7 billion ($6.7 billion), a report said.

An estimated 18,325 new jobs were created by inbound FDI in 2020, reported state news agency Wam, citing data from the Dubai FDI Monitor released by the Dubai Investment Development Agency (Dubai FDI), an agency of Dubai Economy.

This performance places Dubai among the top global FDI locations in 2020, ranking first in the Mena region and fourth globally in attracting greenfield FDI capital, according to the Financial Times’ fDi Markets, the leading global source of data on greenfield FDI.

The 455 FDI projects implemented in Dubai in 2020 exceed the annual average of 441 over the past five years, reaffirming Dubai’s strong FDI location fundamentals as well as its economic resilience, sectoral diversity, and FDI future-readiness.

Dubai continued to lead regional and global FDI locations in facilitating global business growth and expansion, ranking first in the Mena region and third globally in attracting greenfield FDI projects, according to fDi Markets. Dubai also achieved a record global market share in greenfield FDI projects, attracting 2.1% of all such projects in 2020, exceeding the 2% mark for the first time.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Dubai Crown Prince and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, said: "Dubai’s sustained FDI flows and its leading position in regional and global rankings as a major FDI destination in 2020, reflect the continued attractiveness of Dubai’s investment environment and the confidence of the investor community in Dubai’s future economic potential.

“Dubai’s success in combating the Covid-19 pandemic and starting the recovery phase in record time is a testament to our commitment to provide the best investment environment in the world and transform global challenges into new opportunities for growth, driven by technology and innovation, and powered by Emirati and global talent, making Dubai the best place in the world to work, live, and invest.''

Dubai’s outstanding FDI performance in 2020 was achieved in the face of extremely challenging global investment circumstances created by the Covid-19 pandemic and its economic impact. According to the Global Investment Trends Monitor published in January 2021 by the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD), global FDI "collapsed" in 2020, falling 42% from AED5.5 trillion in 2019 to an estimated AED3.15 trillion.

The UNCTAD report goes on to say that "the effects of the pandemic on investment will linger and investors are likely to remain cautious in committing capital to new overseas productive assets."

Sami Al Qamzi, Director General, Dubai Economy, said: "Dubai has become a pivotal hub in the global economy, offering growth and expansion opportunities for investors across strategic and future-oriented sectors in financial services, logistics, hospitality and trade as well as leading Industry 4.0 technologies, accelerating digital transformation across all sectors, industries, and smart city services in Dubai.

“We look forward to supporting this success, growth, and expansion as we move to a new phase of sustainable economic growth and future opportunities, inspired by our leadership’s vision and enabled by strategic plans and government initiatives, as we get ready to host Expo 2020 Dubai and share new opportunities arising from the 2040 Urban Plan."

Highlights of Dubai's FDI performance in 2020 Reinvestment FDI:

• FDI capital from reinvestment projects reached AED1.6 billion in 2020, exceeding the AED1 billion mark for the first time since 2016, as per data from Dubai FDI Monitor. Dubai ranked first in the Mena region in reinvestment FDI projects as well as capital, and fourth and 11th globally in the two categories respectively, according to fDi Markets.

• Venture capital FDI: Dubai’s dynamic innovation, entrepreneurship, and venture capital ecosystem enabled Dubai-based startups to attract an estimated AED2.36 billion in FDI capital through 31 investment deals in 2020, according to data from MAGNiTT, a Dubai-based firm that captures and analyses startup funding information. Dubai ranked first in the Mena region and 11th globally on the "Global Venture Capital FDI 2020" report by fDi Intelligence.

• Strategic sector FDI: The share of FDI projects in strategic sectors reached 57 percent of all announced FDI projects in Dubai in 2020, which further strengthens the foundation for Dubai’s sustainable economic development. These investments accounted for 91 percent of estimated FDI capital flows, reaching a record AED22.5 billion. The Dubai Government’s strategic plans and accelerated future-readiness have especially attracted strategic FDI into high and medium-tech sectors in 2020, as 76 percent of all strategic FDI projects in 2020 were high and medium-tech with a total of AED11.2 billion in estimated FDI capital.

• Top source countries: The US was the top source country, accounting for 21 percent of FDI capital and 22 percent of FDI projects. France (16 percent), Japan (11 percent), the UK (7 percent), and Germany (6 percent) made up the rest of the top five source countries for FDI capital into Dubai in 2020. The UK (14 percent), France (6 percent), India (6 percent), and the Netherlands (4 percent) made up the rest of the top five in FDI projects. The top five source countries accounted for 60% of the total FDI capital flows and 52% of the total number of announced FDI projects.

• Top sectors: The top five sectors with FDI flows, accounting for 69 percent of the total estimated FDI capital flows into Dubai in 2020, were Accommodation & Food Services (40 percent), Electric Power Generation (13 percent), Other Information Services (8 percent), Healthcare & Social Assistance (4 percent), and Retail & Whole Trade (4 percent). The top five sectors that received FDI projects, accounting for 54 percent of the announced FDI projects into Dubai in 2020, were Accommodation & Food Services (18 percent), Retail & Wholesale Trade (14 percent), Software Publishers (10 percent), Finance & Insurance (6 percent), and Management of Companies (6 percent).