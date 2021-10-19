Dubai Free Zone to Create 10,000 Job Opportunity

Dubai Internet City (DIC) estimates the increase of the number of people working in Dubai by 15,000 to 40,000 by 2025, stated Ammar Al Malik, managing director of Dubai Internet City.

He added:

“There are a few industries that are going very fast, such as e-commerce, logistics, digitalisation, payment solutions, fintech and agricultural technologies. The next unicorns are likely to come from these fields, because they have very strong interests. Two years ago, companies had digitalisation plans spanned over 3-4 years; now, they have shrunk to just six months,”.

In Dubai Internet City is currently the home to 1,600 companies that hire 25,000 people.

Also, Al-Malik estimates that 2-3 unicorns will arrive in UAE over the coming years.