Dubai introduces AI-powered judicial rental system

ALBAWABA- Dubai's rental disputes settlement center, led by Judge Abdulqader Musa, aims to become a global reference in digital litigation by leveraging technology and supporting sustainable development.

The center has developed the world's first digital rental judicial system, accessible to litigants both within and outside the country.

This innovative system utilizes artificial intelligence to analyze data and issue judgments with minimal human intervention. The program's outputs are verified by a judge before being sent to the involved parties.

According to Emirates Today, this digital transformation aligns with the vision of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, to make Dubai the world's best city to live in while enhancing the efficiency of the judicial system.

The center focuses on resolving rental and joint property disputes, ensuring a secure real estate environment through speedy and fair resolutions. With its success in settling disputes, the center is committed to further improving the judicial system and providing transparent and just decisions.