Dubai: More than $10 Million Raised in Auction for Vehicle Number Plates

The proceeds of the 110th open auction for distinctive vehicle number plates held by Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) at Grand Hyatt Dubai Hotel on Saturday 17th September 2022, amounted to AED37.328 million ($10.162 million).

The sale topper was Plate (AA 13), which was exchanged for AED4.42 million, followed by Plate (U 70) which was sold for AED3 million. Plate (Z 1000) brought back AED2.21 million, and Plate (V 99999) fetched AED1.26 million.

RTA offered 90 fancy plates for bidding in this auction comprising of two, three, four and five-digits bearing (AA-J-K-L-M-N-O-P-Q-R-S-T-U-V-W-X-Y-Z) codes.

By offering distinctive licensing plates at open or online auctions, RTA seeks to provide a neutral and transparent platform that avails fair opportunities to all bidders. Such plates are appealing to passionate clients as they symbolise important events in their lives.

These auctions are also of great importance to RTA as they serve the needs of a wide range of customers. RTA tends to hold auctions according to market needs with the objective of maximising customers’ satisfaction and improving the level of service. Such auctions are marked by wide participation and positive rivalry of passionate bidders.