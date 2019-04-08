Unique Plate Number Sells for More than $6 Million in Dubai

The large response to these auctions promote healthy competition to obtain these special numbers. (Shutterstock)

A Dubai number plate was sold for a whopping Dh4 million at this year's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) plate numbers public auction.

The 101st plate numbers public auction organised by RTA, raised Dh23,475,000 on April 6.

The plate number '12 W' got the highest bid, selling at Dh4 million followed by plate '20 Z', auctioned at Dh2,760,000 and number '222 Z', which fetched Dh1,750,000.

In this public auction, RTA offered 90 unique two, three, four and five digit vehicle plate numbers of codes I-J-K-L-M-N-P-Q-R-S-T-W-Z.

RTA, with the introduction of distinctive vehicle number plates through public and online auctions, encourages healthy competition among potential bidders as the numbers represent special dates, events, aspirations, or important landmarks in their lives.

RTA seeks to organise the auctions according to the market demand and to enhance customer happiness. The large response to these auctions promote healthy competition to obtain these special numbers.