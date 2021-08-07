Dubai Mulls Regulating 3D Printing in Construction Sector

UAE Vice President, Ruler of Dubai and Prime Minister HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum issued a Decree No. (24) of 2021 regulating the use of 3D printing in the construction sector.

Dubai Municipality is tasked with overseeing the implementation of the new Decree. The new legislation supports the emirate’s strategic target to ensure that 25% of its buildings are constructed using 3D printing technology by 2030, reported state news agency Wam.



The decree also aims to promote Dubai as a regional and global hub for the use of 3D printing technologies. Part of a broader plan to spur economic growth and promote adoption of advanced technologies in the emirate, the new legislation seeks to enhance efficiencies in construction projects, enhance the local industry’s competitiveness, reduce waste and attract leading companies in the sector to Dubai.

Any entity seeking to conduct 3D printing activity in the sector must first register with Dubai Municipality and obtain a license before seeking further approvals from other authorities. Real estate developers should also ensure that 3D printing related projects are executed only by contractors licensed for the activity by Dubai Municipality, it stated.

Under the framework of the Decree, Dubai Municipality will promote the use of 3D printing in collaboration with government and non-government entities to encourage the use of 3D printing in the construction sector, the Municipality will create a consolidated list of incentives and facilities provided by both government and non-government entities, it added.

This article has been amended from its original source.