  1. Home
  2. BUSINESS
  3. Dubai Named Fifth-Best City in the World

Dubai Named Fifth-Best City in the World

Published September 26th, 2021 - 10:00 GMT
Dubai Named Fifth-Best City in the World
Dubai ranked ahead of cities like Tokyo, Singapore and Los Angeles. (Shutterstock)
Highlights
London topped the list, followed by Paris, New York, Moscow, and then Dubai at the fifth place.

Dubai has been positioned as the 5th best city in the world in the Global Report Consultancy’s World’s Best Cities Report 2021 in terms of the city’s safety, neighborhoods, attractions, and landmarks.

Also ReadDubai Ruler’s Son Appointed UAE Finance Minister in Cabinet ReshuffleDubai Ruler’s Son Appointed UAE Finance Minister in Cabinet Reshuffle

Dubai ranked ahead of cities like Tokyo, Singapore and Los Angeles.

The listing known as 'the most comprehensive city ranking on the planet' by Bloomberg categorized the cities in terms of city’s safety, neighbourhoods, attractions & landmarks, According to a tweet from the Dubai Government Media Office on Sunday.

London topped the list, followed by Paris, New York, Moscow, and then Dubai at the fifth place.

Also ReadDubai Ruler’s Son Appointed UAE Finance Minister in Cabinet ReshuffleGold Prices in Dubai Today: 24K Gold Trades At Dh211.750 Per Gram

 

 

 

Tags:DubaiUAE

© 2000 - 2021 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...