Dubai Named Fifth-Best City in the World

Dubai has been positioned as the 5th best city in the world in the Global Report Consultancy’s World’s Best Cities Report 2021 in terms of the city’s safety, neighborhoods, attractions, and landmarks.

#Dubai ranked 5th best city in the world in Resonance Consultancy’s World’s Best Cities Report. The listing, dubbed 'the most comprehensive city ranking on the planet' by Bloomberg, offers a look at urban centres and covers a city’s safety, neighbourhoods, attractions & landmarks pic.twitter.com/FXlxMqBKEa — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) September 26, 2021

Dubai ranked ahead of cities like Tokyo, Singapore and Los Angeles.

The listing known as 'the most comprehensive city ranking on the planet' by Bloomberg categorized the cities in terms of city’s safety, neighbourhoods, attractions & landmarks, According to a tweet from the Dubai Government Media Office on Sunday.

London topped the list, followed by Paris, New York, Moscow, and then Dubai at the fifth place.