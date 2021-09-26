Dubai Ruler’s Son Appointed UAE Finance Minister in Cabinet Reshuffle

UAE has appointed Dubai ruler’s son the Deputy ruler of Dubai Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid as finance minister in a new reshuffle.

نعلن التشكيل الوزاري الجديد لحكومة دولة الإمارات.. حيث تم تعيين الشيخ مكتوم بن محمد بن راشد آل مكتوم نائباً لرئيس مجلس الوزراء وزيراً للمالية .. مكتوم سند وعضد وذخر.. وسيضيف لحكومة الاتحاد الكثير .. وسيطور آليات العمل لتواكب طموحاتنا الجديدة pic.twitter.com/zls4GpWLA9 — HH Sheikh Mohammed (@HHShkMohd) September 25, 2021

According to a series of tweets from Dubai’s ruler on Saturday, the new finance minister Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed will also become deputy prime minister.

The new cabinet reshuffle is the fifteenth in the history of the Emirates, and it included 7 ministers from members of the ruling family and 9 women ministers.

This new government will focus on the priorities outlined earlier and adopted by the state within the principles of the next 50 years.

Among other cabinet changes include Abdul Rahman al-Awar to be the minister of human resources and Emiratization, and Abdullah al-Ketbi becomes minister for the affairs of the federal supreme council, Mohamed Hadi al-Hussaini appointed as minister of state for financial affairs, Mariam al-Mheiri as minister for climate change and environment while keeping her role as minister of state for food and water security, Abdullah bin Sultan al-Nuaimi to be the minister of justice.