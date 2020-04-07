  1. Home
  2. BUSINESS
  3. Dubai: No Commercial Activities Until April 18

Dubai: No Commercial Activities Until April 18

Published April 7th, 2020 - 10:30 GMT
Dubai: No Commercial Activities Until April 18
Earlier this week, a two-week, 24-hour sterilisation campaign was announced in Dubai by the Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management. (Shutterstock)
Highlights
In a tweet, Dubai Economy said that exempted sectors will operate as usual.

The closure of all commercial activities in Dubai will continue until the end of the national disinfection programme on April 18, it was announced today.

In a tweet, Dubai Economy said that exempted sectors will operate as usual.

Earlier this week, a two-week, 24-hour sterilisation campaign was announced in Dubai by the Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management. Residents are urged to #StayHome during this period, and move out only after taking a permit from the official website launched for this purpose. Anyone violating the restrictions will face stringent legal action.

"The compliance of all people is vital to the success of measures to combat the virus and ensure the highest levels of protection," the committee added.

UAE: What Should You Do If Landlord Insists on Eviction Amid COVID-19 Pandemic?
UAE: How to Obtain Transport Permits for Employees?

Via SyndiGate.info


Copyright © 2020 Khaleej Times. All Rights Reserved.

You may also like

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...