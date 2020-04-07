Dubai: No Commercial Activities Until April 18

The closure of all commercial activities in Dubai will continue until the end of the national disinfection programme on April 18, it was announced today.



In a tweet, Dubai Economy said that exempted sectors will operate as usual.

تماشيا مع التدابير الوقائية للحد من انتشار فيروس كورونا (كوفيد-19)، تمدد اقتصادية دبي قرارات الإغلاق للأنشطة التجارية حتى نهاية فترة برنامج التعقيم الوطني في دبي تاريخ 18 أبريل 2020 مع استمرارية عمل الأنشطة المستثناة. — اقتصادية دبي (@Dubai_DED) April 7, 2020

Earlier this week, a two-week, 24-hour sterilisation campaign was announced in Dubai by the Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management. Residents are urged to #StayHome during this period, and move out only after taking a permit from the official website launched for this purpose. Anyone violating the restrictions will face stringent legal action.



"The compliance of all people is vital to the success of measures to combat the virus and ensure the highest levels of protection," the committee added.