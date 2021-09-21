UAE Tops Arab Countries in Future Readiness Index

The UAE topped the Arab countries in the Future Readiness Index report, and ranked third among the 27 emerging global economies, and 23rd globally among 123 countries.

The report, issued by the Portulans Institute in partnership with Google, aims to provide countries with a valuable tool to measure their future readiness, and serve as a guide to their strategy choices and policy decisions.

The index measures four main pillars: Institutions and infrastructure, technology, talent, and innovation, in addition to sub-pillars.

The UAE ranked third globally in monitoring skills and the use of modern technologies; fourth in attracting talent; and sixth in growing talent. It also ranked among the top 30 countries in 10 sub-pillars that focused on readiness, agility, technology, digital transformation, and investment in human capital.

Compared to the 27 emerging economies on the index, the UAE achieved leading positions in the four main pillars, ranking second in both "Institutions & Infrastructure" and "Talent" pillars, third in "Technology" and fourth in "Innovation", making it ahead of China, Russia and India.

Results of the Future Readiness Index were announced during a virtual session titled "Innovative Tools to Improve a Digital Future", held as part of the 11th edition of the Concordia Annual Summit 2021.

The session witnessed participation of Ohood bint Khalfan Al Roumi, Minister of State for Government Development and The Future, along with Tan Kiat How, Minister of Communications and Information – Republic of Singapore; Kent Walker, Senior Vice President of Global Affairs – Google; Kate Wilson, CEO of Digital Impact Alliance at the United Nations Foundation; and moderated by Bruno Lanvin, Co-founder of the Portulans Institute.

Speakers highlighted the most pressing challenges and opportunities in the post COVID-19 era, and the need to enhance readiness and agility of digital transformation through adopting modern technology, attracting and growing talent, and driving innovation.