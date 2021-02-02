  1. Home
  2. BUSINESS
  3. Dubai to Start Offering AstraZeneca Vaccine

Dubai to Start Offering AstraZeneca Vaccine

Published February 2nd, 2021 - 02:00 GMT
Dubai to Start Offering AstraZeneca Vaccine
Dubai facilities already offer Sinopharm and Pfizer Covid-19 vaccines. (Shutterstock)
Dubai will now offer India-made AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccines.

The jab has been added to the Dubai Health Authority's authorised list of Covid-19 vaccines offered at its medical facilities.

"The first shipment of the vaccine has been received from India, thanks to efforts by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, in cooperation with the Indian Foreign Ministry," the Government of Dubai Media Office tweeted.

Dubai facilities already offer Sinopharm and Pfizer Covid-19 vaccines.

India's External Affairs Minister S.Jaishankar had tweeted photos of the Air India flight that carried the vaccines to Dubai.

Indian Ambassador to the UAE Pavan Kapoor tweeted: "Always glad to support a close friend. Another example of the India-UAE partnership in healthcare."

Johnson & Johnson Single-Dose Vaccine Shows 72 Percent Efficacy
AstraZeneca to Supply 9 Million Additional Vaccine Doses to EU
Kuwait Authorizes Emergency Use of AstraZeneca Vaccine 

Via SyndiGate.info


Copyright © 2021 Khaleej Times. All Rights Reserved.

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...