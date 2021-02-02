Dubai to Start Offering AstraZeneca Vaccine

The jab has been added to the Dubai Health Authority's authorised list of Covid-19 vaccines offered at its medical facilities.

"The first shipment of the vaccine has been received from India, thanks to efforts by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, in cooperation with the Indian Foreign Ministry," the Government of Dubai Media Office tweeted.

Dubai facilities already offer Sinopharm and Pfizer Covid-19 vaccines.

India's External Affairs Minister S.Jaishankar had tweeted photos of the Air India flight that carried the vaccines to Dubai.

Indian Ambassador to the UAE Pavan Kapoor tweeted: "Always glad to support a close friend. Another example of the India-UAE partnership in healthcare."