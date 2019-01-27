Dubai Waives a Mandatory Fee to Boost Tourism Sector

Tourism and travel service providers were charged Dh1000 per PRO card, which was subject to an annual renewal fee, with penalties imposed on companies that violated the provision. (Shutterstock)

The Dubai government on Sunday announced the waiver of a mandatory requirement for hotel establishments, tourism companies and event organisers.



According to this waiver, these entities will no longer be required to obtain a public relations officer (PRO) card, the Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing (Dubai Tourism) announced.



The PRO card was a mandatory requirement for conducting industry transactions such as requests for permits and approvals for a range of tourism and travel-related activities and services.

Henceforth, hotels and tourism companies including travel agents, tour operators and event management businesses can now submit requests and applications online via the Dubai Tourism portal, saving time and reducing operating costs.



Previously, based on an Executive Council of Dubai Resolution of 2012, companies in the tourism industry were required to register their official representatives with Dubai Tourism and obtain a PRO card for all transactions. Tourism and travel service providers were charged Dh1000 per PRO card, which was subject to an annual renewal fee, with penalties imposed on companies that violated the provision.



Commenting on the regulatory exemption, Khalid Bin Touq, executive director, Tourism Activities and Classifications Sector, Dubai Tourism, said: "The cancellation of this precondition for conducting official transactions is in keeping with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to transform Dubai into a fully-fledged smart city and the 'Dubai Paperless Strategy' launched by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council of Dubai."