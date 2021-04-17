Dubai: Women Breastfeeding, Planning to Conceive Allowed to Get Pfizer-BioNTech Vaccine

The DHA said the step was in line with the latest international studies and guidelines on coronavirus vaccines, according to a Twitter post by the Dubai Media Office.

Furthermore, patients who had COVID-19 no longer need to wait for three months to get the vaccine. They can take it on completion of their isolation, provided the infection was mild or non-symptomatic. #Dubai — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) April 17, 2021 Also Read Israel, Pfizer Working on New Vaccine Supply Deal

The authority also announced that it was going to cut the time frame of vaccine eligibility for those who have previously contracted COVID-19 to 10 days from three months.