  Dubai: Women Breastfeeding, Planning to Conceive Allowed to Get Pfizer-BioNTech Vaccine

Dubai: Women Breastfeeding, Planning to Conceive Allowed to Get Pfizer-BioNTech Vaccine

Published April 17th, 2021 - 07:00 GMT
The authority also announced that it was going to cut the time frame of vaccine eligibility for those who have previously contracted COVID-19 to 10 days from three months. (Shutterstock)
Highlights
The DHA said the step was in line with the latest international studies and guidelines on coronavirus vaccines, according to a Twitter post by the Dubai Media Office.

The Dubai Health Authority (DHA) said Saturday it will allow women who are breastfeeding and those planning to get pregnant to take the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine.

The DHA said the step was in line with the latest international studies and guidelines on coronavirus vaccines, according to a Twitter post by the Dubai Media Office.

Furthermore, patients who had COVID-19 no longer need to wait for three months to get the vaccine. They can take it on completion of their isolation, provided the infection was mild or non-symptomatic. #Dubai

— Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) April 17, 2021

The authority also announced that it was going to cut the time frame of vaccine eligibility for those who have previously contracted COVID-19 to 10 days from three months.

