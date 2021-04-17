Dubai: Women Breastfeeding, Planning to Conceive Allowed to Get Pfizer-BioNTech Vaccine

The DHA said the step was in line with the latest international studies and guidelines on coronavirus vaccines, according to a Twitter post by the Dubai Media Office.
Furthermore, patients who had COVID-19 no longer need to wait for three months to get the vaccine. They can take it on completion of their isolation, provided the infection was mild or non-symptomatic. #Dubai
— Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) April 17, 2021
The authority also announced that it was going to cut the time frame of vaccine eligibility for those who have previously contracted COVID-19 to 10 days from three months.