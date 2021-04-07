Israel, Pfizer Working on New Vaccine Supply Deal

Pfizer says it is working on a new deal to supply COVID-19 vaccines to Israel after initial supply agreement has ended.

Pfizer said on Monday it was working on a new deal to supply COVID-19 vaccines to Israel after an initial supply agreement forged in late 2020 has ended, Reuters reported.



Health Ministry Director-General Prof. Hezi Levi confirmed on Sunday that Pfizer has stopped the delivery of coronavirus vaccines to Israel.



He added that Pfizer is expected to resume supplies only after the government convenes and approves the new vaccine procurement agreements.

The cabinet meeting at which the agreement to purchase vaccines from Pfizer was supposed to be approved was not convened due to opposition from the Blue and White Party and its leader, Defense Minister Benny Gantz.

The Blue and White party has conditioned the meeting on the approval of Gantz's permanent appointment as justice minister, an appointment that the Likud opposes, after Gantz's term as interim justice minister expired last week, and the ministry, like other ministries, was left without an incumbent minister.



Pfizer told Reuters on Monday it said it had completed all deliveries to Israel under its initial agreement to provide its COVID-19 vaccine, signed in November 2020.



"The company is currently working with the Israeli government to update the agreement, to supply additional vaccines to the country. While this work continues, shipments may be adjusted," the company added.