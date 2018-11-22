Dubai's 3-Day Super Sale Begins Today, With Discounts up to 90%

Bargain hunters and fashion lovers will find incredible deals on hundreds of brands at the event, which runs from Thursday, November 22 until Saturday, November 24. (Shutterstock)

Shoppers can get up to 90 per cent off on top brands across Dubai's malls from November 22 to 24 as the 3-Day Super Sale returns. Throughout the weekend, shoppers will be able to take advantage of citywide retail offers, with discounts on a wide range of merchandise at over 1,500 participating outlets.

Organised by the Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), an agency of the Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing (Dubai Tourism), the sale will offer shoppers discounts on brands ranging from fashion to beauty to homeware.

Ahmed Al Khaja, CEO of the DFRE, said: "The three-day Super Sale is an integral event in Dubai's annual retail calendar which has the key objective of boosting the emirate's retail sector and positioning Dubai as a leading retail hub of the world."

Discount across malls in Dubai

Customers will be able to enjoy discounts at Majid Al Futtaim's outlets within Mall of the Emirates, City Centres Deira, Mirdif, Me'aisem, Al Shindagha and My City Centre Al Barsha, a press release said.

Bargain hunters and fashion lovers will find incredible deals on hundreds of brands at the event, which runs from Thursday, November 22 until Saturday, November 24, with discounts of 25 to 90 per cent offered on an array of items, from clothes, shoes and accessories to electronic goods, furniture, homeware and even groceries. Visitors can enjoy the unbeatable deals as the malls will be open until 1am every day during the event.

Free parking

Free parking will be available to visitors during the three days shopping bonanza. Also, customers can shop with ease using the Hands Free shopping service at Mall of the Emirates and City Centre Mirdif. Shoppers can drop off their bags at designated points in the mall and collect them later or have them delivered to their car, home or hotel.



The excitement will continue when celebrations start for the 47th UAE National Day. From November 25 until December 3, visitors will be treated to spectacular performances, festive family fun, prize giveaways and even more entertainment, creating great moments for everyone, everyday.