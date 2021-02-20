Dubai's Government is Hiring: Check out the Vacancies

These include accountant, communication and public relations specialist, air traffic controller, and drones and UAV specialists, among others. The jobs are available for part-time and full-time candidates.

>> Accountant

Entity: Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services.

Qualification: Bachelor’s degree in accounting and two years of relevant experience.

Salary: Dh10,000 to Dh20,000.

Open to: Emiratis only.

>> Internal auditor

Entity: Professional Communication Corporation (Nedaa)

Qualification: Bachelor’s degree in accounting, five years experience and full knowledge of financial control system.

Salary: Dh30,000 to Dh40,000.

Open to: UAE nationals only.

>> Head of communication/public relations

Entity: Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services.

Qualification: Bachelor’s degree in relevant field and six to eight years of experience.

Open to: UAE nationals only.

>> Senior editor

Entity: Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services.

Qualification: Bachelor’s degree in journalism and five years of experience.

Open to: UAE nationals only.

>> Unmanned aerial vehicle system specialist

Entity: Dubai Civil Aviation Authority.

Qualification: Bachelor’s degree in electronics, telecommunication engineering or equivalent. Over four years of experience. Fluency in Arabic and English is also required.

Open to: All nationalities.

>> Unmanned aerial vehicle system officer

Entity: Dubai Civil Aviation Authority.

Qualification: Bachelor’s degree in computer science or equivalent and certifications in data mining, networking and artificial intelligence. A minimum of three years experience and fluency in Arabic and English are required.

Open to: All nationalities.

>> Air traffic controller

Entity: Dubai Air Navigation Services.

Qualification: ATC licence; relevant ICAO courses, job training, level 4 English language proficiency, and a valid relevant medical certificate.

Open to: All nationalities.

>> Air traffic controller - approach

Entity: Dubai Air Navigation Services.

Qualification: ATC licence, relevant ICAO courses, job training, level 4 English language proficiency and valid relevant medical certificates. Three years of experience at an international airport can apply for the post.

Open to: All nationalities.

>> Executive - social programmes (temporary)

Entity: Community Development Authority

Qualification: Bachelor’s degree in social work or business administration with about 0-2 years experience.

Open to: UAE citizens only.