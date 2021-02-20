  1. Home
Published February 20th, 2021 - 01:00 GMT
Dubai's Government is Hiring: Check out the Vacancies
The jobs are available for part-time and full-time candidates. (Shutterstock)
Highlights
Salaries range from Dh10,000 to Dh40,000; vacancies for both UAE nationals and expats.
A number of Dubai Government jobs are up for grabs for both UAE nationals and expatriates. Public sector departments have advertised different jobs on the Dubai Careers website.

These include accountant, communication and public relations specialist, air traffic controller, and drones and UAV specialists, among others. The jobs are available for part-time and full-time candidates.

>> Accountant

Entity: Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services.

Qualification: Bachelor’s degree in accounting and two years of relevant experience.

Salary: Dh10,000 to Dh20,000.

Open to: Emiratis only.

>> Internal auditor

Entity: Professional Communication Corporation (Nedaa)

Qualification: Bachelor’s degree in accounting, five years experience and full knowledge of financial control system.

Salary: Dh30,000 to Dh40,000.

Open to: UAE nationals only.

>> Head of communication/public relations

Entity: Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services.

Qualification: Bachelor’s degree in relevant field and six to eight years of experience.

Open to: UAE nationals only.

>> Senior editor

Entity: Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services.

Qualification: Bachelor’s degree in journalism and five years of experience.

Open to: UAE nationals only.

>> Unmanned aerial vehicle system specialist

Entity: Dubai Civil Aviation Authority.

Qualification: Bachelor’s degree in electronics, telecommunication engineering or equivalent. Over four years of experience. Fluency in Arabic and English is also required.

Open to: All nationalities.

>> Unmanned aerial vehicle system officer

Entity: Dubai Civil Aviation Authority.

Qualification: Bachelor’s degree in computer science or equivalent and certifications in data mining, networking and artificial intelligence. A minimum of three years experience and fluency in Arabic and English are required.

Open to: All nationalities.

>> Air traffic controller

Entity: Dubai Air Navigation Services.

Qualification: ATC licence; relevant ICAO courses, job training, level 4 English language proficiency, and a valid relevant medical certificate.

Open to: All nationalities.

>> Air traffic controller - approach

Entity: Dubai Air Navigation Services.

Qualification: ATC licence, relevant ICAO courses, job training, level 4 English language proficiency and valid relevant medical certificates. Three years of experience at an international airport can apply for the post.

Open to: All nationalities.

>> Executive - social programmes (temporary)

Entity: Community Development Authority

Qualification: Bachelor’s degree in social work or business administration with about 0-2 years experience.

Open to: UAE citizens only.

Via SyndiGate.info


