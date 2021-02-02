7 Reasons Why You Need to Change Your Job

Many people stop looking for jobs once they settle and get comfortable in one. Having a consistent and secure job fulfills our second need in Maslow’s hierarchy, and that is why holding on to the same job for years might seem like the right thing to do. However, many tend to forget to fulfill the higher needs by failing to see that great things start to happen once we break out of our comfort zones. And staying in the same job for more than 3 or 5 years might be doing you more harm than good.

The reality of it is that many people dread job-hunting, and so they rather give their current employer another year than go through the trouble of finding a new opportunity. Even if that means missing out on great ones, such as a higher pay or new exciting challenges. For instance, Forbes says that employees who stay at a job for longer than 2 years tend to make about 50% less over their lifetime. The reason some people tend to hold off on changing their jobs is because they tend to have one of the following arguments:

1. I love the people I work with, and I will never find people as great as them

2. Changing jobs is too risky, what if I make the wrong choice?

3. So many things are going on in my personal life, I cannot handle more change right now

While those arguments might be valid for some, it also means that you are settling. Unfortunately, most people do not think enough about their careers. Instead of taking control of career paths, they tend to go through in auto-pilot mode. Luckily we are here to give some reasons on why you should change your career every 3 to 5 years:

1. Experiencing different work environments can help you determine what a healthy one looks like.

2. When you stay in the same company for several years, you are losing the chance of expanding your network. Changing jobs will help you meet new people and diversify your network.

3. The more you job-hunt, the better you get to know the market. This will help you in branding yourself.

4. You become aware of your market value and what the market really needs.

5. You get a chance to improve your interview skills.

6. Moving around every 3 to 5 years will also help you pick up on new skills from different people.

7. Changing jobs will allow you to work with different kinds of people and realize that not everyone will like you. This might help you learn how to put personal feelings aside and focus on the job at hand.

Job-hoppers are also said to have higher learning curves, be more productive and tend to be more loyal since they try to make a good impression in a short period of time. In general, changing your job every 3 to 5 years might be a smart move to challenge yourself and see what the market really needs. It all goes back to how much you want to work on your career and whether or not you want to upskill yourself.

So make up your mind. Do you want to lay back and settle for less, or would you rather take control of your career and run the show?