Dubai's Museum of the Future: All You Need to Know

If you've ever dreamed of traveling to the future and catch a glimpse of how our life would look like, then you'd be happy to know that your dream can come true with the opening of Dubai's Museum of the Future!

Some people would argue that traveling to Dubai is by itself equivalent to a time traveling to the future experience, and now Dubai is promising its visitors and residents a fully immersive futuristic experience with the opening of its Museum of the Future on 22nd of February 2022.

Without further ado, here is everything you need to know about the Museum of the Future:

What is the Museum of the Future?

The Museum of the Future is an initiative of the Dubai Future Foundation that was formed in 2016 by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, and Ruler of Dubai to institutionalise future-shaping.

The museum represent the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum showing what is possible with conviction, commitment and togetherness. Its goal is to provide light in dark times: in an age of anxiety and cynicism about the future, we are showing that things can and must progress.

The Museum builds on the visionary culture that has transformed the UAE into one of the world’s most advanced nations in less than 50 years. Mirroring Dubai, the museum is a place of tolerance, inviting varied cultural, philosophical, social and spiritual outlooks.

As described by Sheikh Mohammed, the Museum of the Future is "the most beautiful building on Earth".

When will the museum officially open its doors to visitors?

The museum will officially start welcoming visitors on the 22nd of February 2022. However, you can start buying your tickets on the museum's official website.

What are the ticket prices?

According to the museum's website, the entry ticket prices cost Dh145 per person. However, the following categories can enter the museum free of charge:

Children under 3 years old People of determination Senior Emirati citizens (60 years and above)

What are the museum timings?

Starting February 22, the museum will be welcoming its visitors from 10 am to 6 pm all week long.

Where is the museum located?

The museum is located in Dubai's Trade Centre (Trade Centre 2).