Dubai's Public Transport to Be Emissions-Free by 2050

Dubai plans to make public transport in the emirate emissions-free by 2050, the government's media office said on Monday.

“The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) is making continued efforts to plan for sustainable and environmental-friendly public transport and integrate it as part of its strategic plans as reflected in its Strategic Goal: Safety and Environmental Sustainability,” said Nasir Bu Shehab, CEO of Strategy and Corporate Governance Sector, RTA.

“Such a drive contributes to curbing climate change and supports the long-term national initiative rolled out by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister of the UAE, Ruler of Dubai, in 2012 to foster a green economy in the UAE under the theme: Green Economy for Sustainable Development,” he added.

"This also supports the commitment of the UAE to the Paris Agreement on climate change to reduce the emissions in the UAE by 23.5 percent by 2030,” he remarked.

The highlights include broadening the use of electric and hydrogen-powered vehicles and buses in the fleets of public transport, school buses, taxis and limousines to reach the targeted 100 percent rate by 2050.

It also calls for widening the use of clean energy, such as solar power, in the premises and facilities of the RTA, rehabilitation of the existing buildings, and introducing the construction of almost emission-free buildings in all new projects.

More efficient street lighting will be in place by 2035 and 100 percent of municipal waste across RTA projects will be recycled as of 2030.

"The roadmap of the plan – which is benchmarked against the best practices in New York, Denmark, UK, France and Japan – is based on three strategic pillars: green mobility, infrastructure, and circular economy," Bu Shehab said.

"The plan estimates a reduction in greenhouse gas emissions by 8 million tons of carbon dioxide equivalent and saving about 3 billion dirhams by 2050," Bu Shehab added.