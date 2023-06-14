Here's how to easily get digital Schengen visa

ALBAWABA - Entering the European Union will no longer be difficult from today onwards, as there will be no need for paper transactions, stamps, or stickers to obtain a "Schengen" visa.

The member states of the European Union and European legislators agreed to change the current "Schengen" visa system, making it largely digital without the need for stickers on passports.

Once officially adopted and implemented, the new law will allow travelers who require a visa to enter the European Union to apply online instead of attending consulates or visa service offices. It will be "easier, cheaper, and faster." Matthias Németh, a European Parliament member and advocate for the digital visa system, confirmed that applicants will find this process "easier, cheaper, and faster."

Maria Malmer Stenergard, the Swedish Minister for Migration, whose country currently holds the rotating presidency of the European Union, stated that this change "enhances the security of the Schengen area by reducing the risks of forgery and theft of visa stickers, for example."

The Schengen Area includes all 27 member states of the European Union, except Cyprus, Ireland, Bulgaria, and Romania.

The European Union allows visa-free entry for citizens of over 60 countries outside the bloc. Currently, travelers requiring a visa must affix a Schengen sticker to their passports. Moving towards digitalization, the European Union's databases for monitoring the movement of travelers, residency validity, and security checks at borders are steadily advancing the European visa system.

Some countries, such as Australia, have implemented a similar system where visas are electronically linked to travelers' passports, eliminating the need for stickers.

With these systems in place, applicants can upload the required documents and make payments. However, the new European Union system requires first-time applicants for a Schengen visa, those with a new passport, or those who have changed their biometric data to personally visit consulates or visa offices.