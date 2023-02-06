EU to digitalize Schengen visa application

ALBAWABA - The European Union intends to implement a new strategy aimed at digitizing printed Schengen visa applications and its associated stickers by 2031.

The E.U. Parliament voted to adopt the resolution to digitize visa procedures by 34 votes in favor, five against, and 20 abstentions.

This step aim to speed up the process of submitting a Schengen application, and reduce the efforts and costs required through a specified online platform that will be allocated for this operation.

It is expected that the electronic application system for a Schengen visa via the Internet will become partially available by 2025. However, it will be fully available in all 26 countries that the Schengen holder is allowed to enter, by 2031.

Currently, the process of applying for a Schengen visa differs from one country to another, while the electronic system is supposed to standardize the process.

In addition, the applicant is subjected to many requirements, which the new paradigm shift is supposed to facilitate for him/her.