Egypt Bank Issues 12 Million Digital Wallets to Date
The Egyptian banks’ digital wallets are serving around 10.5 million clients across the country. (Shutterstock)
The number of digital wallets issued by Egyptian banks rose to around 12 million, central bank sub governor said on Sunday.
The Egyptian banks’ digital wallets are serving around 10.5 million clients across the country, Ayman Hussein said at the Arab Digital Economy Conference taking place in Abu Dhabi between December 16-17.
