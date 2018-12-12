Egypt's Former Head of Customs Accused of Bribery

The case is the latest in a string of corruption cases brought by the Administrative Control Authority, the country's anti-corruption watchdog, against top state officials in recent months. (Shutterstock)

Egypt's top prosecutor Nabil Sadek has referred the former head of the Egyptian Customs Authority to a criminal trial on charges of accepting bribes to illegally offer others customs benefits, a source at the public prosecution office said on Monday.

Gamal Abdelazim was arrested in July on suspicion of taking bribes to facilitate the entry of banned goods into the country without customs duties, Egypt’s Administrative Control Authority said at the time.

He now faces charges of illicit gains of around EGP 870,000 (approximately $48,500) by taking bribes and misusing his position to offer traders reduced customs duties and other advantages. Six others, including three alleged bribers and three mediators at the customs authority, will also face trial alongside him.

