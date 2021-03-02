Egypt Becomes First MENA Country to Launch Closing the Gender Gap Accelerator with WEF

Yet the real reason to celebrate is that we all got together; the Government of #Egypt, Private Sector, CSOs & the International Community to unleash the economic potential of women through “Closing the Gender Gap Accelerator” with the @wef, @ncwegypt & more than 100 companies. pic.twitter.com/4g8Rh832aX — Rania A. Al Mashat (@RaniaAlMashat) March 1, 2021

She said that Egypt is the first country in Africa and the MENA region to launch the Closing the Gender Gap Accelerator. The initiative will focus on achieving the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) concerned with gender equality to enhance women’s economic empowerment.

It will reduce the gender gap in the labor market and change stereotypes surrounding women.

The ministry has dedicated $82 million for about 13 projects to achieve the SDGs associated with the empowerment of women. The dedicated SDGs fund will also spend $3.3 billion implementing 34 projects to close the gender gap in various sectors such as education and health.

Al-Mashat said that the launch of the bridging the gender gap incentive reflects government efforts and the country’s commitment to take measures that ensure women play their role in development.

The minister said that several sectors of Egyptian society are working on a three-year time frame to reduce economic gaps between the genders and empower women.

The executive plan includes supporting the representation of women at senior levels of company management, reducing the difficulties women face in balancing their work with childcare responsibilities, and providing women with skills, experiences and scholarship opportunities in fields where they are typically underrepresented.