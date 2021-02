Net profit after tax stood at EGP 84.63 million in 2020, compared to EGP 164.95 million in 2019.

On a yearly basis, the company reported a 67% decline in its net profit during the first nine months of 2020, recording EGP 9.06 million.

Egypt Gas is an Egypt-based shareholding company engaged in the design, installation, operation, and maintenance of natural gas distribution networks and pressure reduction stations for domestics, commercial, and industrial applications.