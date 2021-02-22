Egypt Denies Reports of Russian Chartered Air Traffic Resumption

BACKGROUND
Press reports claimed that Russia decided to resume its flights to the Egyptian resorts in Sharm El-Sheikh and Hurghada after a five-year hiatus.
On Jan. 28, the Russian inspection and security committee arrived at the airports of Hurghada and Sharm El-Sheikh to inspect their security measures.
The committee carried out an inspection of the security procedures and safety measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in place at various points within the airports.
Russian authorities had reinstated EgyptAir and Aeroflot flights last year between Moscow and Cairo on the condition that Russian passengers did not go to Hurghada and Sharm El-Sheikh by plane and traveled using land transport instead.
Russian aviation and tourism flights to Egypt were suspended after a Russian passenger plane crashed in the Sinai Peninsula on Oct. 31, 2015, with 224 people
on board.
The plane fell near the city of El-Arish, capital of the North Sinai Governorate. Egyptian authorities said that the plane had disappeared from radar screens 23 minutes after taking off from Sharm El-Sheikh International Airport in the neighboring South Sinai Governorate.