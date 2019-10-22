Egypt Exports 172.8 Billion Cubic Feet of LNG from Idku in 2018/19

  1. Home
Published October 22nd, 2019 - 06:30 GMT
Egypt became self-sufficient in natural gas in late 2018
Egypt was aiming to export 2 billion cubic feet per day by the end of 2019.

Egypt exported 172.8 billion cubic feet of liquefied natural gas (LNG) in 45 shipments from its Idku plant in the 2018-2019 financial year, state-owned company EGAS said in its annual report.


Egypt became self-sufficient in natural gas in late 2018 and is seeking to become a regional hub for energy trading by liquefying gas and re-exporting it.

The oil minister said in March that Egypt was aiming to export 2 billion cubic feet per day by the end of 2019.

Royal Dutch Shell, Malaysia's Petronas, France's Engie and Egypt's two main state oil and gas companies, EGAS and EGPC, are all shareholders in the Idku plant.

