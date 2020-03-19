Egypt Halts Exports of Rubbing Alcohol, Face Medical Masks

Egypt has decided to stop the exports of face masks, anti-infective supplies as well as alcohol and all its derivatives for three months as part of measures the government is taking to combat the new coronavirus.

Trade and Industry Minister Neveen Gamea stressed on Tuesday that the new decisions aim to provide the citizens with their needs of these products amid the precautionary actions that the government is adopting to protect the citizens from any probable repercussion of the spread of COVID-19.

The decisions were taken after coordination with the Health Ministry and companies specialized in manufacturing the products, said Gamea.

In the past few days, the Egyptian market witnessed high demand for alcohol products and antiseptics after doctors and experts said they were effective in fighting the coronavirus .

For weeks, the Egyptian market has also witnessed a demand for protective masks.

According to the Ministry of Health and Population, Egypt has so far registered 196 new coronavirus cases including 6 deaths.