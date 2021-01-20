Egypt, Jordan to Strengthen Trade, Economic Bilateral Cooperation

Jordan and Egypt have affirmed their efforts to bolster bilateral economic and trade cooperation within the framework of the tripartite cooperation mechanism that includes Iraq.

One day after the summit between Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El Sisi and Jordanian King Abdullah II in Amman, Sisi met on Tuesday with Jordan’s Prime Minister Bisher al-Khasawneh.

According to Presidential spokesperson Bassam Rady, Khasawneh expressed his country’s appreciation for Egypt at the official and popular levels and his pride in the extended ties between the brotherly countries.

For his part, Sisi expressed appreciation for the warm reception and praised the strong fraternal bilateral relations.

Egypt looks forward to deepening and boosting these relations in a way that contributes to achieving the interests of both countries and peoples, Sisi noted.

They reviewed the overall bilateral relations and stressed bolstering the economic aspects and increasing trade exchange to rise to the level of the political relations and historical ties that bring the kingdom and Cairo together.

The meeting also tackled cooperation between competent health and medical authorities to confront the repercussions of the coronavirus pandemic.

The President and the PM further discussed the recent regional developments in Syria, Libya, and Yemen and exchanged views on means of fighting terrorism and extremist ideologies.

They agreed on the importance of intensifying coordination and exchanging expertise and information between competent authorities to face the challenges posed by this phenomenon on regional security.