Royal Jordanian Announces New Measures on Inbound Flights

Published January 20th, 2021 - 12:00 GMT
These measures will apply to travellers of all nationalities flying to Jordan. (Shuttertsock)
Highlights
Until further notice, all passengers travelling to Jordan are required to pay the PCR test fees prior to flight departure through airlines sales channels, except for children less than five years of age.

Flag carrier Royal Jordanian (RJ) will start implementing new measures required by the Jordanian Civil Aviation Regulatory Commission for inbound flights starting January 20.

Until further notice, all passengers travelling to Jordan are required to pay the PCR test fees prior to flight departure through airlines sales channels, except for children less than five years of age.

In addition, passengers are to fill out a health declaration form and submit it to the check-in counter employee at the airport before boarding the plane.
These measures will apply to travellers of all nationalities flying to Jordan.
 
RJ passengers are urged to arrive at the airport three hours prior to their scheduled flights to avoid delays and allow more time for the implementation of the new procedures. 
Copyright 2021 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group

