Egypt Launches Cross-Sector Investment Map

Egypt’s Ministry of Investment and International Cooperation (MIIC) launched the second edition of the country’s cross-sector investment map on Monday.





Cairo's cross-sector investment map includes new 2,000 investment opportunities in addition to 10,000 opportunities that were already in the first edition, said a statement issued by the MIIC.

This edition includes the option of creating an e-account for investors seeking investment opportunities, which provides several benefits to users.

“The second edition of the investment map is part of the exerted efforts to use technology to improve the investment climate in Egypt,” said Minister of Investment and International Cooperation Sahar Nasr.

“It is a strong value-added to the first edition of the investment map that was launched by President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi in February 2018,” she added.

Launching the investment map is part of the New Investment Law articles to facilitate investment decisions and promote the availability of investment opportunities in the Egyptian market, Nasr stressed.

She pointed out that the new map explains the available investments with the projects’ financial needs, adding that the map offers a variety of projects in the small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) sector and the mega-projects.

Minister of Antiquities Khaled al-Anany, for his part, pointed to the investment opportunities in the antiquities sector.

He said that for the first time in Egypt's history, the private sector has been contracted to manage the service areas for the archaeological areas in the Great Egyptian Museum and Pyramids and other archaeological sites.

While Minister of Information and Communication Technology Amr Talaat reviewed the investment opportunities in the ICT sector.

He said the “Ministry’s role lies in managing the technological system,” pointing out that Egypt has great investment opportunities in the establishment and management of technology cities and investments in the Knowledge City in the country’s new administrative capital.