Egypt to Raise Salaries, Minimum Wage for State Employees

El Sisi issued the directives during a meeting on Monday with Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly and Finance Minister Mohamed Maait, where they reviewed the new draft budget for fiscal year (FY) 2021/2022.

The president ordered the allocation of EGP 37 billion in the draft budget for FY 2021/2022 to raise salaries, in addition to raising the minimum wage to EGP 2,400 from 2,000.

El Sisi also directed granting employees covered by the civil service law a 7.5% periodical salary bonus and granting employees not covered by the law a one-time bonus that is 13% of their basic salaries.

The president also instructed the government to approve a 13% increase to pensions at a total cost of EGP 31 billion.

During the meeting, the finance minister said that the new draft targets growth of 9%, a 6.6% total deficit reduction and an initial budget surplus of 1.5%.