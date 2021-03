Egypt to Raise Salaries, Minimum Wage for State Employees

El Sisi issued the directives during a meeting on Monday with Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly and Finance Minister Mohamed Maait, where they reviewed the new draft budget for fiscal year (FY) 2021/2022.

Egypt's President Abdel Fattah el Sisi directed increasing the salaries of all state employees and raising the monthly minimum wage, Al Borsa News cited presidential spokesman Bassam Rady

The president ordered the allocation of EGP 37 billion in the draft budget for FY 2021/2022 to raise salaries, in addition to raising the minimum wage to EGP 2,400 from 2,000.

El Sisi also directed granting employees covered by the civil service law a 7.5% periodical salary bonus and granting employees not covered by the law a one-time bonus that is 13% of their basic salaries.

The president also instructed the government to approve a 13% increase to pensions at a total cost of EGP 31 billion.

During the meeting, the finance minister said that the new draft targets growth of 9%, a 6.6% total deficit reduction and an initial budget surplus of 1.5%.