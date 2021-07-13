Egypt to Receive 2 Million Doses of Pfizer-BioNTech Vaccine

With the pandemic still ongoing, and some places instilling a curfew, social distancing measures and masks to be worn in transportation and other places, school being canceled, and working from home, it has certainly been a challenging period. People have been getting vaccinated for months now, with the most dominant vaccines in Egypt being Sinopharm and AstraZeneca. However, the Egyptian Minister of Health said that Egypt will be receiving two million doses of the Pfizer vaccine within the next couple of days.

Pfizer is one of the best vaccines out there, so getting it into Egypt is definitely a major game changer. Additionally, Egypt will also be receiving 20 million doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, said the minister in a press statement. There will also be huge shipments made to Egypt of the effective substance that’s used in producing the Sinovac vaccine.

These vaccine rollouts have contributed greatly to the decrease in the number of infections. The situation so far is safer than it was before, as the minister announced that there haven’t been more cases detected. However, this does not imply that everyone should ignore safety measures, as many have yet to receive the vaccine still.

Nonetheless, Egypt has been doing its best in enforcing the necessary precautions, and prevent any further escalations. Egypt plans to vaccinate around 40 million people by the end of 2021, which represents around 40% of the country’s population.