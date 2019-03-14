Egypt to Reduce Import Bill by Increasing Rice Cultivation
Egypt to Reduce Import Bill by Increasing Rice Cultivation. (Shutterstock)
Egypt’s Agriculture Ministry said on Wednesday it would grow about 1.1 million acres of rice in the 2019 season, up from 800,000 acres last year, in an effort to reduce the country’s import bill.
The North African nation began importing rice, a crop it typically had in surplus, in 2018 to save water, reported Reuters.
Cairo increased fines for illegal rice cultivation last year and decreed that just 724,000 feddans could be planted. A feddan is roughly one acre.
Read More
Egypt Expected to Be Among World’s Top 10 Economies by 2030
Egypt’s GDP Growth to Reach 5.8 Percent
That marked a sharp drop from the officially allotted 1.1 million feddans for 2017 and the 1.8 million feddans grains traders believe were actually grown that year.
“The increase in acreage is to decrease the rice import bill and stabilize its price,” Ahmed Ibrahim, a media official at the Agriculture Ministry, told Reuters.
Rice cultivation had been slashed in an effort to conserve vital Nile river resources as Ethiopia builds a $4 billion dam upstream that Cairo fears could threaten its water stocks.
Egypt’s state grain buyer GASC has issued three international purchasing tenders since last year.
EDITOR’S CHOICE
1 - 4 OF 12
Top Headlines
RECENT ARTICLES
FEATURED STORIES
- Top 4 Podcasts From the Middle East
- How to Create a Social Media Strategy for Your Content Marketing Program
- Benchmark Measurement for Your Content Marketing Program
- Al Tayer bucks the US department store trend with Bloomingdale's Kuwait opening
- Gulf Islamic banks set to outperform conventional banks for second year: Moody's
RELATED ARTICLES
- Aiming to reduce dependency: an inside look into Jordan's attempts to increase domestic energy production
- Egypt Ranks No. 1 in Rice, Sugar Cane and Corn Production
- Egypt's rice export ban only benefits smugglers
- World Food Day: Egypt's staple food production growing
- Egypt looking at energy subsidies to cut deficit