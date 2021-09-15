  1. Home
  2. BUSINESS
  3. Egypt to Resume Gas Delivery to Lebanon By Year-End

Egypt to Resume Gas Delivery to Lebanon By Year-End

Published September 15th, 2021 - 01:30 GMT
Egypt to Resume Gas Delivery to Lebanon By Year-End
The ministers also agreed to work out a plan for providing Jordanian power to Lebanon. (Shutterstock)
Highlights
Deir Ammar power plant has a capacity of 450 megawatts.

Egyptian natural gas will reach Lebanon through Jordan and Syria by the end of the year after pipelines maintenance, submitting a funding request to the World Bank, and deal reviews, Bloomberg reported.

Also ReadNasrallah: Lebanon to Get More Fuel Shipments From IranNasrallah: Lebanon to Get More Fuel Shipments From Iran

The four countries' Energy ministers agreed during a meeting in Jordan to resume delivery of 60 million cubic feet a day of Egypt's gas to the Deir Ammar power plant in the north of Lebanon whose going through a crippling energy crisis.

Deir Ammar power plant has a capacity of 450 megawatts.

The Arab Gas Pipeline is a 1,200 kilometers natural gas pipeline in the Middle East that was built to export Egyptian natural gas to Jordan, Syria, and Lebanon before holding it off due to series of attacks that occurred in war-torn Syria a decade ago.

Also ReadNasrallah: Lebanon to Get More Fuel Shipments From IranHow do You Solve The Electricity Crisis in Lebanon?

Egypt Gas

The ministers also agreed to work out a plan for providing Jordanian power to Lebanon.

Tags:LebanonJordanfuel crisis

© 2000 - 2021 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...