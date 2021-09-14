Nasrallah: Lebanon to Get More Fuel Shipments From Iran

Hezbollah’s secretary-general revealed that a more fuel-laden vessel is set to head out of Iran towards Lebanon in the future, saying his group seeks for a part of Lebanon’s fuel needs to be met using Iranian imports.

“Paperwork has been done for the dispatch of the third gasoline-laden ship from Iran. The fourth ship will bear diesel and will be sent over subsequently,” Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah said during a speech on Monday.

#Lebanon #Iran : #Nasrallah says 1st Iranian fuel tanker arrived in Syrian port Baniyas yesterday & is now unloading before shipment being transferred to Lebanon - big PR drive on this but haven’t plenty of Iranian tankers gone to Baniyas before - & some fuel taken over border pic.twitter.com/7Sroh8VCyY — sebastian usher (@sebusher) September 13, 2021

Referring to Lebanon’s new government that was formed recently at the direction of President Michel Aoun following endless indecision, he said the government would decide on any fuel shipments that could follow that.

Nasrallah, however, asserted, “We want part of Lebanon’s fuel to be provided from Iranian imports.”

The movement announced a decision to start importing fuel from the Islamic Republic last month amid crippling economic conditions, caused partly by the United States’ sanctions that have been targeting Lebanon over Hezbollah’s legitimate involvement in the country’s political and military sectors.

‘Some hoped Israel would target the ships’

He said some used to speculate that the promise for shipment of fuel from Iran simply served propagandist media purposes. “It, however, became finally clear that such remarks are false,” he said.

Those same people were hopeful for the Israeli regime to target the vessels, the Hezbollah chief said.

“[Their speculations] were proven wrong. Israel is in a tight spot and the deterrence equation is there” to dissuade it from taking any such action.

By deterrence power, Nasrallah was referring to his movement’s vast arsenal of missiles, including precision ones, that the group has vowed not to hesitate to deploy to defend the country against the regime.

Meanwhile, Nasrallah said the fact that the movement was distributing the fuel at a lower price that its purchase and imports have cost proved that it has not been cooperating with the fuel shipment “for commercial purposes.”

“We’re not after conducting business here,” he noted.

Thanking Leader, Iranian authorities

The fuel deliveries were going to help Lebanon lower fuel prices countrywide, Nasrallah noted, saying the country was soon to announce a moderate prices.

The Hezbollah chief expressed his and his movement’s gratitude towards Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei and other senior Iranian authorities for helping the shipments become a reality.

With #Iran’s #fuel to #Lebanon arriving on Thursday, here are a couple pieces that I wrote for @NOW_leb about the topic, starting with the issues that arise with the fuel in the first place. #إيران #لبنان #بنزين #مازوت https://t.co/Is0MEy1teN — Nicholas Frakes | نيكولاس فريكس (@nicfrakesjourno) September 13, 2021

Separately, Nasrallah thanked Lebanese authorities for helping get the country a government after successive interim ruling patterns did not last out to resolve the country’s woes.

The current administration’s priority has to lie in preventing the country from disintegrating, enabling deployment of reforms, and fixing the problems that have come in the way of the people’s livelihood.

Finally, the Hezbollah official addressed the daring escape of six Palestinian prisoners from an Israeli maximum-security jail.

The development testified to the “Palestinian heroes’ bravery, resolve, and ingenuity,” he asserted.

It was important in many aspects, the most significant among which was “a Palestinian’s insistence on freedom.”